Zano Price Reaches $0.45 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $57,956.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,373,200 coins and its circulating supply is 11,343,700 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

