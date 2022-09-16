Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.54. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.74. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

