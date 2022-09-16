Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.84. 624,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,427. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $90,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

