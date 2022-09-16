ZoidPay Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $37.87 million and $28,182.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZoidPay Profile

ZoidPay was first traded on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

