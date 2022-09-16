Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

