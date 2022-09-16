Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $7.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.13. 65,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,727. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.06.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

