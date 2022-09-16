Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.
Zscaler Price Performance
ZS stock traded down $7.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.13. 65,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,727. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
