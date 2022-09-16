Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.90

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 45326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $13,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

