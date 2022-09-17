10,000 Shares in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 32.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 4,215.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SLI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

