10,570 Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 717,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 427,348 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 304,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 269,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,478. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

