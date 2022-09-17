1,100 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $90.63 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

