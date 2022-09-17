11,000 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,268 shares of company stock worth $363,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. UBS Group began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

