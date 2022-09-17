1,524 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

