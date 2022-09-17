180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,753 shares of company stock worth $25,485,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.63. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

