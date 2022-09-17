180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. MannKind comprises approximately 1.5% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. State Street Corp raised its position in MannKind by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MannKind by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,599 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 102.5% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 524,131 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in MannKind by 8.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,502 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in MannKind by 154.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 409,548 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,100 shares of company stock worth $53,033. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 19,595,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

