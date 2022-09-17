180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $34.52. 52,294,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.