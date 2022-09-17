238,709 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned 0.45% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $17.32. 741,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,466. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.