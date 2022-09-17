3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,261,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,806,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

