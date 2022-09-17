413,651 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413,651 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,028,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 99,135 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,261. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

