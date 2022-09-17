A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ASCBR remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,909. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 909,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

