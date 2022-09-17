AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,246.55

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,246.55 ($15.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($15.10). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($14.86), with a volume of 13,230 shares traded.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £275.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,763.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,191.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About AB Dynamics

(Get Rating)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.