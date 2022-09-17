ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 2,729,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,802. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

