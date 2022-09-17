accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
ACSO opened at GBX 600 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.89. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 959 ($11.59). The company has a market capitalization of £247.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About accesso Technology Group
