accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

ACSO opened at GBX 600 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.89. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 959 ($11.59). The company has a market capitalization of £247.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

About accesso Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.