AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.28 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

