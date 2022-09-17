ACENT Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 7% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech. ACENT’s official website is acent.tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

