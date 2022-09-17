Addison Capital Co Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $179.47. 5,088,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,677. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

