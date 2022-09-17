Addison Capital Co Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.01. 1,706,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

