Addison Capital Co Has $1.58 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co owned about 0.14% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $24.15. 1,391,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

