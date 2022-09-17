Addison Capital Co Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortis by 7.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.85. 667,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,035. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

