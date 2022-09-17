Addison Capital Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,726,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,114,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $32.11. 13,830,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

