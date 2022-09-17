Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $435.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $420.00.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average of $409.38. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

