Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $435.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $420.00.
ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.
Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average of $409.38. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
