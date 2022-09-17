AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.25). Approximately 251,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 544,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.26).

AEW UK REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £164.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.08.

AEW UK REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

