AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFCG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.