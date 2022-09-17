Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 2,308,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

