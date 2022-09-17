Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.