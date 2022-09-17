Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.