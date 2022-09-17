Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 91.6% in August

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 3,676,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.