Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Lowered by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,973. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

