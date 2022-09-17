Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Update

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AHRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,923. Ahren Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Ahren Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

