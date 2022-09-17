Akash Network Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $602,636.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00091832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00082739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007943 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud."

