Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $977.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics



Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

