Allego (NYSE:ALLG) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Head-To-Head Survey

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Secoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allego has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 3 0 2.75 Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allego and Secoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Allego presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.34%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Secoo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allego and Secoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 3.91 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Secoo $491.42 million 0.05 -$88.80 million N/A N/A

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Secoo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Secoo beats Allego on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

