Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 77.6% in August

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,560. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

About Alpha Pro Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Further Reading

