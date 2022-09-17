Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 77.6% in August

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,560. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.35.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.
Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
