Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Hits Market Cap of $32.50 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00006068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s launch date was September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.