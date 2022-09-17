Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpine Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ REVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Alpine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpine Acquisition by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

