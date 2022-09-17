Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock Holdings Lowered by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Alteryx worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,464,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after buying an additional 824,762 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,138,000 after buying an additional 603,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 772,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

