Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Up 64.9% in August

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

