Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 5.5 %

AMAM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,268. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 434,097 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

