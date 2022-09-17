Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 5.5 %
AMAM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,268. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
