American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lowered by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

