American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

