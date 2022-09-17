American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Superconductor by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American Superconductor by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.